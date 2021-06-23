Acronis Extends With Roush Fenway

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold only its second-ever event at Road America in Wisconsin this week, and it will be the first race since 1956 at the site. While there are no recent Cup results at Road America to base NASCAR odds and projections on, there are other significant factors that can be strongly considered. As bettors look ahead to the green flag dropping on the 2021 Jockey Made in America 250 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, recent Cup road course race finishes and other showings by drivers at Road America in the Xfinity Series should be taken into account.