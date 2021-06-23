Acronis Extends With Roush Fenway
CONCORD, N.C. — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced the extension of its Official Cyber Protection Partnership with Roush Fenway Racing. In addition, Acronis announced it will now be supported by a provider of security technology solutions, Visual Edge IT. Acronis and Visual Edge IT branding will be featured on Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 17 Ford Mustang driven by Chris Buescher at the back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series Races at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway this weekend.www.speedsport.com