Predator Secretly Filmed 19 Minors In The Shower, Circulated Child Pornography Via Torrents
A York County man pleaded guilty on Monday to secretly hideously filming girls changing and showering in a bathroom at his home using a hidden camera. Lake Wylie resident Mark Steven Ehrnschwender, 64, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to single counts of second and third-degree sexual exploitation of minors, and four counts of misdemeanor voyeurism, the Herald Online reported.www.latintimes.com