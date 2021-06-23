Cancel
York County, SC

Predator Secretly Filmed 19 Minors In The Shower, Circulated Child Pornography Via Torrents

By Jasmine Salanga
Latin Times
Latin Times
 12 days ago
A York County man pleaded guilty on Monday to secretly hideously filming girls changing and showering in a bathroom at his home using a hidden camera. Lake Wylie resident Mark Steven Ehrnschwender, 64, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to single counts of second and third-degree sexual exploitation of minors, and four counts of misdemeanor voyeurism, the Herald Online reported.

Latin Times

Latin Times

