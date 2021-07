One summer ago, when the nation was fatigued from endless new cycles and in the thick of a deadly pandemic, a little comedy called “Ted Lasso” dropped on the AppleTV+ platform with a fairly normal debut series trajectory. And then the deafening buzz began when comfort-seekers latched onto mustachioed soccer coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his unfazed, majestically optimistic outlook on life and work, even carving a portion of his day to impose whimsical wisdoms to his scrappy English team and also make delicious biscuits to win over his furtive new employer, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).