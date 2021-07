WAMPUM, Pa. — Another busy weekend was on deck last weekend at Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex, where I was scheduled to race in the F2000 and F1000 divisions. Going into the weekend I felt pretty confident about my ability to run up front in the F1000 car and compete for podium finishes. The same couldn’t be said for the F2000 car, but I was going to try to learn the car quickly and get up to speed.