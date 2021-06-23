Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Clock ticking for millions of Californians

By Emily Hoeven
CALMatters
CALMatters
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good morning, California. It’s Wednesday, June 23. That’s all millions of Californians can do as Gov. Gavin Newsom and top Democratic lawmakers negotiate — largely behind closed doors — the terms of an extended eviction moratorium and the details of a whopping $267 billion budget. The impact of their decisions could reverberate for generations, affecting everything from who stays in their homes to who qualifies for health care to who receives college financial aid.

CALMatters

CALMatters

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

