Clock ticking for millions of Californians
Good morning, California. It’s Wednesday, June 23. That’s all millions of Californians can do as Gov. Gavin Newsom and top Democratic lawmakers negotiate — largely behind closed doors — the terms of an extended eviction moratorium and the details of a whopping $267 billion budget. The impact of their decisions could reverberate for generations, affecting everything from who stays in their homes to who qualifies for health care to who receives college financial aid.calmatters.org