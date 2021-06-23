Rufus, Roman - (1) Count of 3921 A Theft by Unlawful Taking (F) and 2 additional charges
On May 19, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department responded to a local motel for a report of a theft just discovered. During the investigation officers discovered that Roman Rufus had been stealing money from motel and falsifying the billing system to cover up the theft of money. It was also discovered that Roman Rufus taught another employee how to falsify the billing system after which the other employee also began to steal money from the motel.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com