Letters to the editor

I would like to let parents/guardians know that according to State Policy 2510 (page 42), all counties in West Virginia are required to provide a full-time virtual learning program for grades 6 -12. Do you have a student with an IEP going to high school or already in high school? If so, do they need their core classes to be taught all school year vs. half a school year (block scheduling)? I feel that it is important for Hampshire County Schools to consider having this type of flexibility, for both in-person and virtual students, especially since the educational needs are individualized.