IDAHO FALLS — At 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male sleeping in a vehicle at a business in the 2500 North block of 15th East. Deputies arrived and made contact with the man, identifying him as 42-year-old Daniel J. Gneiting of Idaho Falls. As Gneiting was telling deputies his car battery died, and he was waiting for a friend to come and help him jumpstart it, they observed he had slurred speech and signs of impairment.