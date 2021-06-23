Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Why Content Is No Longer King — And What It Means For Education Technology

By Sriram Padmanabhan
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident and Founder of Cymorg, a digital Leadership Development solution that combines gamification, data science & business simulations. In 1996, Bill Gates, the then-richest person in the world, wrote an influential essay in which he coined a pithy phrase while predicting a major trend in the brave new world of internet commerce. Surveying the fortunes of the wide variety of industries that the television age had spawned, Gates predicted that the "long-term winners" of the internet revolution would be those who, like their broadcasting predecessors, "used the medium to deliver information and entertainment."

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Technology#Cat#Cymorg#Leadership Development#Forbes Business Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Cats
Related
mediapost.com

Designing Digital Content With Inclusivity In Mind

Even if you design your site to perfection, your experience could make someone with a disability feel unwelcome. If that gave you pause to consider how accessible your own digital content is, the likely answer is “Not enough.”. The Centers for Disease Control estimates one in five adults are disabled...
SoftwarePosted by
Coinspeaker

How Blockchain Technology Is Changing Media Content Industry

A media industry based on the blockchain industry will mean more autonomy for content creators to create content as they like without restrictions from intermediaries who control the market. It’s no longer news that blockchain technology is disrupting the way most traditional businesses are run even as it keeps creating...
Podcastbigcommerce.com

What is content creation?

People have questions, so they ask Google. There are four billion Google users - or potential customers - asking questions every day. Customers need help; they want a solution to their problem. Whether they’re searching for the best tourist destinations in Rome or what medicine to take for itchy eyes, the results of their searches provide them with content that answers their questions.
RecipesKTEN.com

What Is Content Marketing And Blogging?

Originally Posted On: What Is Content Marketing And Blogging? – Azonaco. One of the most successful parts of any digital marketing campaign is blogging and content marketing. While they both offer specific content to a small business’s audience, the way the material is delivered as well as the material itself will vary greatly. Blogging can be seen as one of the more basic forms of content marketing, especially due to the availability of cheap or free blog hosting services available on the market today.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Why Google Ranks Plagiarism Over Original Content

John Mueller explained why Google may rank plagiarized content over the original content in a Google SEO Office-hours hangout. He explained that this can happen when the publisher of the original content is low quality overall. John Mueller’s answer was in the context of a question about why an article...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

It’s Not ‘Culture Versus Strategy’ Anymore; Culture Is Strategy

Award-Winning B2B CMO | VP, Brand Marketing at Workhuman | HR Futurist | D&I | Content Producer | Best-Selling Author | Keynote Speaker. HR professionals are fond of quoting Peter Drucker, who is credited with saying, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” It’s true in the sense that what people do all day — culture — determines whether their strategy will succeed or fail. But people incorrectly believe that culture and strategy are separate domains. Today they are locked in a tight embrace by a common element: values.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Why it’s surprisingly important to report on ‘viral’ content

We often report on “viral internet” moments, and someone recently asked me why we bother. After all, if something has “gone viral”, then there’s a pretty high chance most people will have already seen it, right? Wrong, actually.Social media is so balkanised that a trend, idea, video format or meme that feels ubiquitous to one person may be utterly alien to even their closest friends and family.Take TikTok, for example, which is algorithmic entertainment finessed to its logical extreme. Unlike Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, you don’t start by following multiple different accounts, and then consume their content. Instead, you simply...
BusinessThrive Global

Dmitry Shapiro of GoMeta: “Let employees use their digital tools of choice”

Let employees use their digital tools of choice. It is hard for IT departments to swallow this, as it goes completely against standardization. The problem with standardization is that it is also restrictive by definition. Technology is evolving dramatically faster than IT departments can respond. Letting employees stay on the bleeding edge gives companies an advantage.
Economytelecoms.com

Educational content partnerships are the smart way to resolve the dumb pipe

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Douglas Lloyd of Azoomee details the opportunities available to operators in the education sector. With nearly a year of intermittent lockdowns causing incalculable disruption to education, home learning has never been...
EducationPosted by
Forbes

The Rise Of Skills-Based Hiring And What It Means For Education

The pandemic broke some old conventions and accelerated other trends. One convention that, for many tech employers, fell by the wayside was requiring degrees for every position. A trend that accelerated during the pandemic was skills-based hiring. For decades, degree requirements have been added to more and more jobs. The...
EconomyForbes

14 Ways To Make An Excellent Employee Experience A Core Company Value

In recent years, study after study has proven that the most successful companies put as much effort into creating a workplace environment where employees feel safe, happy and motivated as they do into attracting long-term clients and customers. When employees enjoy their jobs, they arrive at work each day feeling energized and driven to share their best ideas and perform to the best of their abilities.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google FLoC delay means third-party cookies will stick around longer

Google’s Privacy Sandbox, particularly its Federated Learning of Cohorts or FLoC, had the grand ambition of making third-party cookies unnecessary for target advertising, thereby protecting people’s privacy even while making money from them. Like many of Google’s grand ambitions, FLoC was met with no small amount of criticism and pushback. The company still maintains its position on the benefits of FLoC and its innocence from alleged ulterior motives. To give time to address those concerns, it is taking a small step back and delaying FLoC’s implementation to 2023.
ComputersLake Charles American Press

Technology 101: What is the cloud, where is it and why should you care?

Remember when conversations about clouds foreshadowed the coming of rain or a cumulo-form that resembled a teddy bear in the sky? (You know, when times seemed simpler.) That’s no longer the case. Everybody is talking about “The Cloud.” For those wondering what “The Cloud” is and where it is, you’re not alone.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.