Why Content Is No Longer King — And What It Means For Education Technology
President and Founder of Cymorg, a digital Leadership Development solution that combines gamification, data science & business simulations. In 1996, Bill Gates, the then-richest person in the world, wrote an influential essay in which he coined a pithy phrase while predicting a major trend in the brave new world of internet commerce. Surveying the fortunes of the wide variety of industries that the television age had spawned, Gates predicted that the "long-term winners" of the internet revolution would be those who, like their broadcasting predecessors, "used the medium to deliver information and entertainment."www.forbes.com