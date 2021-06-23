Board of County Commissioners to work heavily on budget next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Board of County Commissioners will have its heavy lifting on the 2022 budget July 6 and 7. "We begin at 8:30 a.m.," said county administrator Randy Partington. "Right now, the schedule has us going until about 2 p.m., with about an hour to hour and a half break for lunch. We don't have all of the fire districts scheduled. I'm not sure if all of those districts will be able to make it, but we'll have some of them."hutchpost.com