Board of County Commissioners to work heavily on budget next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — LeAnn Cox with Visit Hutch notes that tourism isn't all the way back to normal, but the numbers are good so far in 2021. "2020 our occupancy was about 38%, so it was a significant hit for the community," Cox said. "Through the first five months of this year, we're already up to about 43% of hotel occupancy. We're on our way back to getting close to those pre-COVID numbers. It will take a couple of years. It's not something that will just, if we have a good summer, we're there. It will take awhile."