Isaiah Thomas is not losing hope he’ll get another crack at the NBA. In fact, he is more confident than ever as he has stayed prepared whenever he gets the call. Taking it to Twitter to respond to his doubters and haters thinking he is done and has no way back to the NBA, Thomas reminded them of his injury in 2017 when everybody thought it’s over for him. Instead of giving up, he fought his way back and made contributions to the teams that signed him.