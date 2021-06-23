Astros Prospect Report: June 22nd

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (25-11) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE) France started for the Skeeters and went 3 innings allowing just 1 run. He was relieved by Olczak who allowed 6 runs in 2 innings. The offense got on the board in the second on a Papierski RBI double. They picked up another run in the 4th on a Shaver RBI single. In the 5th, they scored 2 runs on a De La Cruz 2 run double. McKee came in next and allowed a run and Blanco allowed 3 in his inning of work. Matijevic added a solo HR in the 7th. In the 9th, the Skeeters got solo HRs from Meyers and Siri but it wasn’t enough to complete the rally.