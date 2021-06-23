Cancel
MLB

Astros Prospect Report: June 22nd

By Jimmy Price
The Crawfish Boxes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (25-11) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE) France started for the Skeeters and went 3 innings allowing just 1 run. He was relieved by Olczak who allowed 6 runs in 2 innings. The offense got on the board in the second on a Papierski RBI double. They picked up another run in the 4th on a Shaver RBI single. In the 5th, they scored 2 runs on a De La Cruz 2 run double. McKee came in next and allowed a run and Blanco allowed 3 in his inning of work. Matijevic added a solo HR in the 7th. In the 9th, the Skeeters got solo HRs from Meyers and Siri but it wasn’t enough to complete the rally.

