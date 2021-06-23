T.J. Watt Sack Party 3: Welcome to the Machine
T.J. Watt has 49.5 sacks in his 4 year long career, that’s the 6th most of any player since 1982 when sacks started being tracked reliably. The players around him on that list are hall of fame level pass rushers. During that time the Steelers have led the NFL in sacks every season. Which brings up one of the topics I wanted to cover in this film series, how much of T.J. Watt’s production is based on the team he’s on, and how much of the team success is based on having T.J. Watt.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com