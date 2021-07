The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29th and the Denver Nuggets currently own the 26th overall pick. The team’s needs may become much more clear after July 26th, as both JaMychal Green and Will Barton will have passed their deadline dates to decide wether they are opting-in to their current contract’s with the Nuggets, or testing free agency. At the same time, their decisions may not even matter in regards to the Draft. Tim Connelly could very well select whomever the front office deems the best player available, regardless of position.