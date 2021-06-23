Podcast: ‘Bucketheads’ on Duane Washington Jr., Greg Gard, TBT bracket reveal, and more:

Wisconsin basketball endured a turbulent 2020-21 season, one that saw them soar to an 8-1 start and top-10 ranking only to crater and finish 18-13 overall. Now, thanks to a new report from the Wisconsin State Journal, we have an idea of what contributed to the team’s struggles in the second half of the season. According to the piece, the Badgers’ seven seniors requested a meeting with head coach Greg Gard and staff in mid-February after the team suffered its fifth loss in eight games.