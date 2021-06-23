Cancel
Podcast: ‘Bucketheads’ on Duane Washington Jr., Greg Gard, TBT bracket reveal, and more:

By Connor Lemons
landgrantholyland.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. During the offseason the Bucketheads will release an episode once every two weeks, with the structure shifting to weekly as we get closer to college basketball season.

www.landgrantholyland.com
Madison, WIPosted by
The Spun

Greg Gard Releases Statement Following Today’s Report

A fascinating inside report broke out of Madison, Wisconsin earlier today. Recorded conversations from a private meeting between seven Wisconsin seniors and head basketball coach Greg Gard have been leaked. According to reports from Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal, the leaked conversations featured a list of grievances from each of the seven seniors involving the Ward’s coaching approach.
Wisconsin StateESPN

Secret recording has Wisconsin Badgers seniors criticizing basketball coach Greg Gard

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's seniors were openly critical of coach Greg Gard during a late-season team meeting that was secretly recorded and later got sent to a newspaper. The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that included seven senior players, Gard and three assistant coaches. The newspaper said that it received the recording from an anonymous email account and that the file included only a portion of the actual meeting.
Wisconsin Statesaturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard, Barry Alvarez release statements following release of secretly-recorded meeting involving Wisconsin basketball

Wisconsin head basketball coach Greg Gard and athletic director Barry Alvarez both released statements on Tuesday after a Madison.com story revealed that a secret meeting between seven seniors and Gard in February had been recorded. Tuesday, Madison.com released a story after obtaining 37 minutes of recorded comments during a meeting...
Wisconsin Statethespun.com

Report: Wisconsin Seniors Confronted Head Coach Greg Gard

Wisconsin basketball endured a turbulent 2020-21 season, one that saw them soar to an 8-1 start and top-10 ranking only to crater and finish 18-13 overall. Now, thanks to a new report from the Wisconsin State Journal, we have an idea of what contributed to the team’s struggles in the second half of the season. According to the piece, the Badgers’ seven seniors requested a meeting with head coach Greg Gard and staff in mid-February after the team suffered its fifth loss in eight games.
Wisconsin Statesaturdaytradition.com

Secretly recorded meeting between Greg Gard, Wisconsin seniors surfaces

A meeting between seven seniors on Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team and head coach Greg Gard has surfaced this week. Madison.com published some of the contents of what was recorded during the February meeting. Based on the transcribed comments from the meeting, there appeared to be a major disconnect between Gard...