After a week hiatus the Bearcat Bounce Podcast is back at it again. There is no better way to make the return than with Brady Collins joining the team to discuss the progressions in the weight room, the growth on the field, the development of the incoming freshman and much more. Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel then break down the most recent football commit and provide updates about the basketball team before diving head first into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.