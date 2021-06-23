Cancel
Movies

Buffalo Frontier Movie 'Butcher's Crossing' Getting a Reboot With Nicolas Cage as the Main Star

By Madison Miller
 10 days ago
“National Treasure” icon Nicolas Cage just struck some gold by landing on an all-new upcoming project.

Cage will star in “Butcher’s Crossing,” a movie by Altitude. The movie tells the story of a Harvard dropout who is seeking life out in the West. He becomes entangled with a team of buffalo hunters, which are led by Miller (played by Cage). Together, the two take on the challenges and adventures associated with the journey West. It’s a life-changing and life-risking challenge that seeks to rip away their sanity.

‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Movie

The movie is actually based on the novel by John Williams. It is a Western novel from 1960. It helps explore the purpose of life with respect to nature as characters get a better understanding of the world around them. The movie is hoping to still connect to those important themes of nature and respect. This is why they brought in Steve Rinella, an American writer and adventurer, as well as the Defenders of Wildlife Charity, who will be involved in the writing process.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gabe Polsky is serving as the director of the upcoming movie. He directed documentaries like “Red Army” and “Red Penguins.” He was also the producer of Nicolas Cage’s movie “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans” from 2009.

“This is an urgent story with timeless themes — a gut-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature,” said Polsky.

It is entering the international market as of now. The movie has not started production yet but will start filming this upcoming October.

Nicolas Cage Other Projects

Nicolas Cage has made himself well-known for his widespread acting career. However, he’s often in the headlines for unpredictable choices. He is known for getting up close and personal to his roles in different films to the point that it almost becomes a part of him.

He once even spent the night in Dracula’s castle in Romania while they were filming “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.” According to Mental Floss, he even purchased LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans in 2007. It is the mansion that belonged to serial killer Madame Delphine LaLaurie. He bought it to help him feel inspired while writing a horror novel.

In 1995, Cage won an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Leaving Las Vegas.” His movies ranged from Hollywood hits to some hallucinatory pics to some very low-budget action flicks. If you’re a massive fan of Nicolas Cage, he’s definitely keeping busy with upcoming projects.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1i-_CRKdh4Y

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PIG – Official Trailer – In Theatres July 16 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1i-_CRKdh4Y)

He’ll appear in the Lionsgate film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” This movie is a drama where Cage will actually play a version of himself. It will come out late this year. You can also see him in “Pig.” In this film, Nicolas Cage’s character is chasing frantically after his kidnapped pig. This movie will release on July 16.

According to IMDb, an untitled Joe Exotic project is in pre-production with Cage. He is also filming something called “The Retirement Plan.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

