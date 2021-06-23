Judge Rejects New York City's Ban on Cops Compressing Suspects' Diaphragms
Recent years have seen a string of high-profile deaths brought on by police officers restricting people's breathing during arrest, leading some cities to reconsider cops' use of chokeholds and similar tactics. For instance, last summer, in the wake of George Floyd's death, New York City passed a law banning police from "restraining an individual in a manner that restricts the flow of air or blood by compressing the windpipe or the carotid arteries on each side of the neck, or sitting, kneeling, or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm."reason.com