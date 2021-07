The fast-paced global economic recovery pushed oil prices to three-year highs today. And this upward price trend is likely to continue in the coming months even with increasing production by OPEC+ members. Thus, we believe oil extraction stocks Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and SandRidge Energy (SD) should be attractive investment bets now. Read on.Oil prices surged to three-year highs above $75/barrel today on strengthening market demand and a bullish outlook. OPEC+ producers are reported to be upbeat regarding current and future market conditions, and the cartel is expected to raise total oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in August.