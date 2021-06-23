Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks and Hawks face off in NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1

By Jim Scott
101 WIXX
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bucks will take on the Hawks tonight for the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer spoke about getting ready for Atlanta after a grueling 7-game series with Brooklyn. Did Budenholzer take anything from the regular season series with the Hawks?. Giannis Antetokounmpo said that...

wixx.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Bucks#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA

Game 1 Postgame Quotes - NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Hawks vs. Bucks

Following the Bucks 116-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the Bucks spoke with members of the media. Q: You're trying to go quick, 29 seconds, get that baseline drive and you find Pat. I know you're probably okay with execution there but obviously doesn't go your way. How do you keep Pat up and keep him confident going forward?
NBAPosted by
Distractify

Will Trae Young Be Able to Play in Game 5 or 6 Against the Bucks?

Whenever the star player on your favorite team's health is compromised, you're stuck in a weird place emotionally. That's because you go through all of the shallowest feelings that make you realize you're not "naturally" as good of a person as you'd like to be because the first place your mind goes to, more often than not, is that your team's chances of winning have been compromised. Which could be why so many people are eagerly awaiting a Trae Young injury update.
NBA101 WIXX

Bucks take 3-2 series lead over Hawks

(METRO) – Brook Lopez scored 33 points as the shorthanded Bucks beat the shorthanded Hawks 123-112 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee. The Bucks were without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Hawks were without guard Trae Young. Khris Middleton added 26 points and 13 rebounds...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could play in Game 7?

Currently engaged in a hard-fought battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, these past few days have been an emotional roller coaster for the Milwaukee Bucks. This mostly revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had an entire fanbase collectively holding their breath after he sustained a scary injury in Game 4 versus the Atlanta Hawks. It certainly was terrifying to watch in real-time, and after a wait that seemed like an eternity, it was revealed that the Greek Freak had thankfully avoided any structural damage and had sustained a hyperextended knee.
NBA101 WIXX

No Giannis, No Problem As Bucks Beat Hawks

MILWAUKEE, WI (METRO) – Brook Lopez scored 33 points as the shorthanded Bucks beat the shorthanded Hawks 123-112 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee. The Bucks were without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Hawks were without guard Trae Young. An MRI earlier this week showed no structural damage to Giannis’ injured left knee. His return is still unknown after being ruled out for Thursday night’s game the previous afternoon.
NBABBC

NBA play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks beat Atlanta Hawks to take 3-2 series lead

The Milwaukee Bucks earned a 123-112 home win over the Atlanta Hawks to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference final. The Bucks were missing star player Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a knee injury but four of their five starters scored at least 22 points. Brook Lopez...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: It’s time for Khris Middleton to be a hero

The infuriating and mercurial Milwaukee Bucks have had a tumultuous run through the NBA playoffs, but almost in spite of themselves, they’re just a game away from the Finals. This is a team that trailed in a game against the Brooklyn Nets by 49 points, in a series where they...
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBANew York Post

Brook Lopez leads Bucks to crucial Game 5 win over Hawks

MILWAUKEE — Even without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks figured out a way to end their recent habit of slow starts. Now they’re just one win away from finishing off the Atlanta Hawks and earning their first NBA Finals berth in nearly half a century. Brook Lopez scored...
NBANBC Sports

Khris Middleton lifts Bucks into first NBA Finals since 1974

As most Bucks meandered on the court after the postgame ceremony ended, Khris Middleton took the Eastern Conference championship trophy and walked with purpose off Atlanta’s court. Middleton is leading Milwaukee to the NBA Finals, and there was no stopping him. Middleton went on a personal 13-0 run early in...
NBAsouthernillinoisnow.com

Milwaukee Bucks advance to NBA Finals

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have reached the NBA Finals for the first time since Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the 1974 squad. And they didn’t need Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) to end the 37-year drought. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.