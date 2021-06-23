Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

F3 Tech Seeks Companies Aquaculture and Energy Storage Sectors

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is seeking companies in the aquaculture and energy storage sectors to apply to its 2021 accelerator program. “At F3 Tech, we are focused on helping early-stage companies...

talbotspy.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Storage#Aquaculture#F3 Tech Seed Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyzing China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 34.0% of FuelCell Energy...
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Viracon launches innovative architectural glass technology

Viracon is launching Viracon PLUS, a strategic partnership program designed to foster innovative, next-generation architectural glass technology and bring those technologies to the market. “Viracon PLUS draws on our 50 years of experience to fuel new innovations that will allow architects to design buildings that are smarter, more energy efficient,...
Businessaithority.com

Accel-KKR Completes Acquisition of Navis

Companies to Accelerate Technology Innovation & Strategic M&A Investments Needed to Optimize Operations, Improve Visibility & Control Across the Global Supply Chain. Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global cargo handling industry, announced that leading technology investment firm Accel-KKR has completed the acquisition of Navis LLC with all business units and employees transferred by the end of 2021. The acquisition was first announced in March 2021.
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Hydrogen energy storage at your service

For most people considering any large purchase, cost is a major consideration. But cost is balanced by value. What do they get out of the investment over the long haul? Is it worth it?. The same holds true for major investments in our energy system. And energy storage technologies are...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech

Technology stocks extended their Friday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.6% this afternoon. In company news, CAE (CAE) was 0.3% higher after the simulations equipment company Friday closed on its acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' (LHX) military training business for US$1.05 billion. L3Harris was up fractionally in late regular-hours trade.
Real Estaterebusinessonline.com

Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation

On June 29, France Media hosted the “Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation” webinar, sponsored by Enhanced Capital. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing is one of the biggest trends in commercial real estate finance, and the interest in this form of financing is only expected to accelerate. Michael Korengold, President...
IndustryNIH Director's Blog

Diet-regulated production of PDGFcc by macrophages controls energy storage

The mechanisms by which macrophages regulate energy storage remain poorly understood. We identify in a genetic screen a platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF)/vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-family ortholog, Pvf3, that is produced by macrophages and is required for lipid storage in fat-body cells of Drosophila larvae. Genetic and pharmacological experiments indicate that the mouse Pvf3 ortholog PDGFcc, produced by adipose tissue-resident macrophages, controls lipid storage in adipocytes in a leptin receptor- and C-C chemokine receptor type 2-independent manner. PDGFcc production is regulated by diet and acts in a paracrine manner to control lipid storage in adipose tissues of newborn and adult mice. At the organismal level upon PDGFcc blockade, excess lipids are redirected toward thermogenesis in brown fat. These data identify a macrophage-dependent mechanism, conducive to the design of pharmacological interventions, that controls energy storage in metazoans.
StocksBenzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) - P/E: 5.23. Petrobras Brasileiro has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.01, which has increased by 101.43% compared to Q4, which was -0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.66%, which has increased by 9.56% from last quarter's yield of 4.1%. Most recently,...
Industryoilmanmagazine.com

Energy Sector Cyberattacks: Threats Growing, Defenses Available

Cyberattacks against companies in every industry are growing more frequent and costly. The oil industry is no exception to that rule. In a recent example, oil-drilling specialist Gyrodata reported suffering a ransomware attack that may have exploited sensitive information – including Social Security numbers, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers and W-2 tax forms – of current and former employees. It’s highly likely such data on staff members could be used to initiate additional attacks on the company.
Energy Industryinsurancebusinessmag.com

WTW: Power sector risks emerge amid energy transition

As the global economy transitions to cleaner sources of energy, power companies are likely to face new challenges and risks, according to the 2021 Power Market Review by Willis Towers Watson (WTW). Some of the risks include the need for power companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions (also known...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Selantro Uses Green Chemistry to Launch a Cleaner Energy Storage Solution

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Selantro Inc. is proud to announce the launch of a clean, high-density energy storage solution that is chemical-free, biodegradable and completely safe for the environment. Comparable to a supercapacitor, Selantro's technology comes at a perfect time to answer the increasing demand for electronic...
Collin County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Global Innovation Platform, McKinney-based energy tech company, announces name change to EnXchange

Energy, microgrid and sensor tech company Global Innovation Platform announced it has changed its name to EnXchange effective June 14. The company is located at 400 W. Virginia St. in McKinney and produces sensor technology that collects and analyzes building management system data to produce insights across energy, air quality and occupancy metrics. www.enxchange.io.
Jonesport, MEmainebiz.biz

Dutch aquaculture company gets DEP permit for Jonesport facility

Kingfish Maine, a Dutch operator of land-based aquaculture systems, has received a critical green light from the Department of Environmental Protection to build a facility in Jonesport. The state agency approved the company’s application for a Maine Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit, according to a news release Monday. Kingfish Maine...
EnvironmentCNBC

With extreme weather set to stress the grid, solar and energy storage companies may see a boost

The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a heatwave that's expected to shatter record-high temperatures, potentially stressing an electrical grid that's already under intense pressure. This month, grid operators from California to Texas have asked consumers to curb usage just when it's needed most, and with rolling blackouts and total outages becoming more frequent, some are taking matters into their own hands by way of residential energy storage.
Energy Industrydevex.com

Private sector investment key to 2030 energy goal: Experts at UN forum

Scaling up private sector investments in lower- and middle-income countries is crucial to ensure the world’s poorest regions will have access to clean energy by the end of this decade. That was the message Friday from high-level financial experts during the final day of United Nations-hosted ministerial forums on energy.
Energy IndustryIola Register

Energy companies prep for high demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even before summer officially began, parts of Kansas and Missouri saw the year’s first heat wave stress an electrical grid nearly consumed by a cold snap just a few months ago. Earlier this month, as air conditioners worked overtime to keep up with peak temperatures in...
Energy Industryecowatch.com

What Are the Best Solar Batteries for Energy Storage? (2021)

By installing solar panels, you can cut your monthly utility bills while also minimizing your environmental footprint. An essential part of setting up your system is finding the best solar batteries to store your power for use even when the sun isn't shining. Your home's exposure to the sun's rays...