We know the odds for tonight’s 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. But who should each team select if they pull off the miraculous and land the No. 1 pick?. Tonight’s 2021 NBA Draft Lottery has the chance to dramatically remake the next few years in the NBA, with a slew of promising rebuilding teams and fringe contenders hoping to get lucky. We know the odds and the wildest possible scenarios but it’s worth considering what actually is on the table for each team.