How Eboni K. Williams Is Shifting The Reality Television Space For Black Women

By D'Shonda Brown
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm a freelance multimedia culture journalist and For(bes) The Culture contributor. Most of us may know Eboni K. Williams as a legal correspondent, attorney, or the host and executive producer on REVOLT’s “REVOLT Black News,” but recently, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate has taken on a new role to add to her extensive and impressive CV. Williams recently was reintroduced to the world through a new medium of media - reality television. As of the thirteenth season, which premiered in May, Williams has become the newest cast member and first Black woman to join the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) franchise.

