Well, just days after winning the NBA Draft Lottery, the Detroit Pistons will have their pick of the litter come July 29th, and the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Many, including James Edwards of The Athletic (paid subscription), continue to remind everyone that the Detroit Pistons adore Jalen Green of the Ignite G-League team. Edwards continued to say Green projects as an elite-like scorer, which is certainly something the Detroit Pistons need.