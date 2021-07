In the last year and a half, we saw a dramatic uptick in screen time, leading to new terms such as “Zoom fatigue” to be thrown around on a daily basis, in reference to just how much time was spent staring into one’s computer for meetings, family happy hours, and friend catch-ups. Now that re-openings are happening across the United States, and in-person meetings and events are resuming, we’re left with the question of how virtual networking will play into the future. Will the “Zoom fatigue” continue - causing many to ditch their laptops for as many hours as possible during the day - or have we learned and adapted to the many benefits of virtual networking and remote employment?