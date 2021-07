Justin Hatch is the Founder and CEO of Reach Reporting, the leading visual reporting software on the market. If you’ve ever dealt with a teenager, you likely know the benefits of good communication. Ask them to pick up their shoes, and you'll soon find the shoes picked up — and moved to another spot on the floor. You’ll have more success if you tell them to pick up their shoes and put them away, although you’re sure to have some rolled eyes thrown your way in the process.