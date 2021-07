Aram Lulla is President, AF | HR | IT Divisions at Lucas Group. Think back to the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic when we were all suddenly forced to work remotely. It was disorienting and anxiety-inducing to abruptly be asked to work in a completely different style. As someone who was used to being in the office five days per week, it took me months to fully adjust. How should I structure my day? How should I interact with my team? How does this whole Zoom thing work? How do I maintain camaraderie with my colleagues? How should I dress to be comfortable but feel professional?