How The Sisters Behind Semaine Are Helping Improve Women’s Options For Period Pain Management
Twin sisters Lauren Lee-Crane and Catherine Lee wanted to tap into their passion and personal experience to help women experience less painful periods. As endometriosis warriors, they are familiar with the challenges women face in finding solutions for their chronic period pain. They teamed up with Lauren’s husband Matt, who brought his background in bioengineering to develop a plant-based product to improve period pain. Here, they talk about the creation of their company, Semaine Health, which offers supplements, education, and opportunities to engage and discuss menstrual health.www.forbes.com