Why Marketing To Black Consumer Subcultures Matters
Co-Founder & Principal of ThinkNow, a technology driven cultural insights agency. Marketers adept in multicultural marketing have mastered the use of the refrain: "They are not a homogenous group." While well-intentioned, this phrase typically refers to Hispanic and Asian consumers and perpetuates a glaring omission: African Americans. Like Hispanics and Asians, African Americans are diverse — from skin tones to language, culture rules and mores to folkways.