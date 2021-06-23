Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Marketing To Black Consumer Subcultures Matters

By Mario Carrasco
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Co-Founder & Principal of ThinkNow, a technology driven cultural insights agency. Marketers adept in multicultural marketing have mastered the use of the refrain: “They are not a homogenous group.” While well-intentioned, this phrase typically refers to Hispanic and Asian consumers and perpetuates a glaring omission: African Americans. Like Hispanics and Asians, African Americans are diverse — from skin tones to language, culture rules and mores to folkways.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

232K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaign#Multicultural Marketing#Latin America#Co Founder Principal#Thinknow#Hispanics#Asians#African American#Caribbean#Afro Latinos#Forbes Agency Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Marketing
Related
AdvocacyInc.com

10 Steps to Jumpstart Sustainability in Your Business

Lou Cysewski, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Seattle, is co-founder and CEO of Coolperx, the world's first net carbon neutral merchandising company. She's on a mission to transform the merchandising industry from a toxic environmental polluter to a conscientious connector of people and values. We asked Lou how entrepreneurs can build and grow more sustainable businesses. Here's what she shared.
EconomyGreenwichTime

Why Brands Need Alternatives to Traditional Creative Marketing Agencies

Much has been written about creative agencies needing a toe tag. For years, article after article and expert after expert have predicted a dim future for the model that inspired the three martini lunch. Most notably was when Procter & Gamble CBO Marc Pritchard called for the end of the “archaic Mad Men model.”
EconomyForbes

Marketing With Consumer Trust In Mind

VP Marketing @ Usercentrics overseeing global marketing efforts. "Data Privacy is a Human Right." Trust has the power to make or break a brand. A recent study of consumers surfaced just how much trust has emerged as a top priority for brands. Among consumers today, “70 percent say trusting a brand is more important today than in the past — a shared belief among age groups, gender and income.” While over half (53%) agree that whether you trust the company behind the brand or product is the second most important factor (only to price) when purchasing from a new brand.
Economyirmagazine.com

Opinion: Why equality in IR matters

When I was growing up, I thought the least-prejudiced thing I could do was to ignore race, ethnicity and gender. Everyone is equal, I was told by the teachers at my predominantly white school. It’s a hopeful, lazy and convenient way of viewing the world. As I grew up, I learned that my life and relationships are richer for recognizing what makes me different from someone else, and understanding how those differences shape the way we experience the world.
SciencePosted by
Medical Daily

Why Gain-Of-Function Research Matters

Due to unanswered questions into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, both the U.S. government and scientists have called for a deeper examination into the validity of claims that a virus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Much of the discussion surrounds “gain-of-function” research. So The Conversation...
UEFAFast Company

Why Pride branding matters

It’s June, which has meant a month of events commemorating Pride. The annual celebration of the diverse and multifaceted LGBTQIA+ community is marked in a multitude of ways—dazzling parades, debaucherous parties, friends and family get-togethers, lavish fundraisers, and more throughout the month. And for many brands, it’s become tradition to join in the festivities and show support by sponsoring parade floats, changing their logos to incorporate rainbow motifs, and selling Pride-branded merchandise.
Technologyccenterdispatch.com

Why Closing the Technology Gap for Older Adults Matters

(StatePoint). The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a rapid acceleration of telehealth as people looked for ways to access care safely. While technology kept many in the United States connected to care and loved ones, many low-income older adults were left behind by the sudden need to understand and access technology and internet services.
Public HealthStamford Advocate

New Report Uncovers Post-Pandemic Marketing and Branding Trends Among B2B Executives.

Delia Associates study details four key areas for growth and profitability. While the country continues its reopening and recovery, increases in consumer spending, stock market values and the labor market are sparking an economic boom with significant growth opportunities for B2B organizations. With the post-pandemic reset providing context, Delia Associates, a leading B2B Branding and Digital Marketing firm, commissioned the study entitled “Insights & Opportunities: Breaking Down the Role of the B2B Sales & Marketing Executive” to better understand the new business environment and what lies ahead.
Retailbizjournals

Nearly 6 in 10 consider themselves conscious consumers

Four in 10 Millennials have prioritized shopping with Black- and POC-owned businesses over the past year. That’s one of the findings from TD Bank’s annual Consumer Spending Index, which revealed 58% of Americans consider themselves conscious consumers. That belief was most prevalent among Millennials: 62% of that generation said they’re...
Austin, TXCMSWire

What Is Governance and Why Does it Matter for the Digital Workplace?

In a hybrid work world, a fully functioning digital workplace with seamless technology and processes can be the ultimate tool to keep employees engaged and connected. However, finding the right balance between end-user freedom and guidelines is critical, according to Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta, an analytics firm in Austin, Texas.
Softwaremediapost.com

How Technology Is Fostering Authenticity in Influencer Marketing

Authenticity is perhaps one of the most overused buzzwords in our industry. And unfortunately, with overuse, there often comes a loss of meaning and value. But the reality is that authenticity has never been more significant to today’s relationships – our relationships with one another, with brands and businesses, and with our own communities of influential people in our lives. Particularly over the last year as we’ve all dealt with our personal experiences related to the global pandemic, we now crave what’s “real” more than ever, and we’re also better at and more critical in evaluating what doesn’t feel real or seem to fit within our values.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

It’s Not ‘Culture Versus Strategy’ Anymore; Culture Is Strategy

Award-Winning B2B CMO | VP, Brand Marketing at Workhuman | HR Futurist | D&I | Content Producer | Best-Selling Author | Keynote Speaker. HR professionals are fond of quoting Peter Drucker, who is credited with saying, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” It’s true in the sense that what people do all day — culture — determines whether their strategy will succeed or fail. But people incorrectly believe that culture and strategy are separate domains. Today they are locked in a tight embrace by a common element: values.
Lifestyledailypostathenian.com

Why melanin shouldn't matter

So, here’s a question: How is it reasonable to denigrate an entire group of people due to their lack of melanin (a pigmentation chemical) when the vast majority of people everywhere agree that it was horrific to denigrate another whole group of people due to the presence of melanin?. One...
EconomyForbes

What It Means To Be An ‘Agile’ Leader And Why It Matters

A business can’t accomplish much without good leadership. Having a manager who can set an example for other team members is crucial to the overall success of a company, especially during trying times. Agile leaders were huge assets to their organizations throughout the pandemic, for example; those that thrived did so because dedicated, flexible leaders were willing and able to pivot for the good of the company.
SocietyCincinnati Herald

Why the Black Press Still Matters

If you ask Brenda Andrews why the Black Press still matters after 194 years, the New Journal and Guide publisher will always provide an easy and definitive response. “Even with diverse news stories from various media platforms, the Black Press continues its original role as an advocate for the Black community,” stated Andrews, who also serves as national treasurer of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Manage and Motivate GEN Z

A new workforce generation is here, one who is raised on a completely different set of values, ethics, and morals. Along with the evolution of technology and social media, Gen Z has taken it upon themselves to shatter the status quo and establish distinct ideals in more than just their personal lives.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin: Redefining F-You Money

The term “F-you money” has been a part of American culture since at least the 1970s, working its way over the decades from Hollywood to Wall Street to Silicon Valley as people in those industries amassed enormous wealth. What does F–you money entail? It’s a position of power; it means...