This is the last edition of the Early Eagles Seasons Predictions series. This edition will cover the last two games on the Eagles schedule, which will be against the Washington Football Team and against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are 8-7 according to what has been predicted in the other parts of this series. The game against Dallas will be tough for the Eagles, while the other game against Washington will be winnable. It could also provide hope in winning the NFC East if the division is as terrible as it was last year. This is the Early Eagles Season Predictions: Part Six.