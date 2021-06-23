Sterling City, Texas becomes 32nd ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’ in the US

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this guest post are solely those of the author and are not necessarily reflective of Live Action or Live Action News. Sterling City, Texas (pop. 888), is now the 32nd city in the nation (and the 29th in Texas) to pass an enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within its city limits with the Sterling City Council voting unanimously, 5-0. Mayor Lane Horwood referred to the vote as “an awesome opportunity to be a part of a grassroots movement” both for Texas and the nation.