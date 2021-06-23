Supporting And Learning From Staff Through Loss

Cancel
President & CEO of EngenderHealth, a sexual & reproductive health & rights organization working for a gender-equal world. When I was first invited to the Forbes Nonprofit Council, I anticipated writing solely about my views on leadership strategy. I did not expect that I’d write a post about loss. However, 2020 and the first part of 2021 have brought on difficult times for so many. Being a CEO means supporting staff, and right now, supporting staff means being sensitive to the impact of illness and death on their families and their lives.

