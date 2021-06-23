Supporting And Learning From Staff Through Loss

The past year and a half has been an extraordinary journey for everyone involved in our schools. As school administrators, we are grateful for the opportunity to reflect on what we’ve learned as we have supported the students, faculty and staff who have worked so hard to make this school year, such as it was, happen. Looking back on the 2019-2021 school year (because let’s face it, the years truly just bled into one another) there are some lessons learned from navigating this new terrain that we do hope will stick as we plan for school year 2021 and beyond.