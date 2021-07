In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Anderson makes a 39-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole. In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Anderson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.