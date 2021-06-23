Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Three Ways Leaders Can Maintain A Work-Life Balance While Growing Careers

By Benjamin Laker
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flexible work is essential because it allows workers to have greater control over their lives and achieve a more substantial work-life balance, according to Rhiannon Staples, CMO of Hibob. Without spending time commuting - which Hibob found employees believe is one of the best perks of hybrid work - employees can dedicate themselves to their careers while also investing in themselves. The time saved allows people to invest in activities such as hobbies, education, community, and friends and family.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

231K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life Balance#Productivity#Commuting#Cmo#Staples#Henley Business School#White Paper#Hierarchy Of Needs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
EconomyThe Guardian

Looking to grow your business and hire? Please, ditch the jargon

Are you looking to hire a “team player”, a “self-starter”, or someone “proactive” to “take it to the next level”? Well, maybe you should stop. The labor market is tight and small businesses across the country are desperately trying to fill open positions. To do this, most of us are placing job listings on various sites in the hopes of attracting a good, skilled worker. But unfortunately, the jargon we’re using is having the opposite impact.
EconomyForbes

14 Ways To Make An Excellent Employee Experience A Core Company Value

In recent years, study after study has proven that the most successful companies put as much effort into creating a workplace environment where employees feel safe, happy and motivated as they do into attracting long-term clients and customers. When employees enjoy their jobs, they arrive at work each day feeling energized and driven to share their best ideas and perform to the best of their abilities.
EducationFast Company

This is what your youngest employees are looking for in a tight hiring market

For this year’s college seniors, graduation marks a day to recognize and celebrate their academic achievements and the start of post-college (and post-pandemic) life. After more than a year of disruption and remote learning, much of the class of 2021 was able to experience traditional graduation marches rather than watch speakers via Zoom, sitting at a screen. Vaccine deployment and the gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions means the post-graduation job search could return to the more familiar practices of meeting with recruiters, combing job boards and polishing résumés to land that first post-college position.
Career Development & Advicehospitalitynet.org

How Workforce Analytics Can Boost Your Career In HR: A Q&A Guide

Workforce Analytics is “the process of collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting people-related data to improve decision-making, achieve strategic objectives, and sustain a competitive advantage” (Bauer, Erdogan, Caughlin & Truxillo, 2019). In the run-up to teaching a new short course on this relevant subject, Dr Sébastien Fernandez guides us through the meaning and impact of Workforce Analytics. Ultimately, People Analytics matters and is critical in supporting the bottom line of HR function.
EconomyForbes

Seven Important Things A Manager Training Program Helps An Organization Do

Research has shown that even seasoned managers can benefit their teams, the businesses they work for and their own careers by participating in a management training program. Such training is sometimes provided to newly hired managers or employees who are internally promoted to leadership positions, but not always. No matter...
JobsPosted by
Forbes

7 Fully Remote Career Paths That Are Hiring Like Crazy

You don’t have to be a career expert, or even someone who checks Forbes on a monthly (or even yearly) basis to have a good sense of the biggest career trend since Covid-19 upended our lives. You guessed it: remote work. Remote work was already on the rise pre-pandemic as...
Softwarefranchising.com

10 Approaches To Finding and Hiring Staff in the Post-Covid Economy

Editor: This article is excerpted and lightly edited from a blog on FranConnect’s website. Find the full article here. If you’re reading this, you’re probably experiencing a shortage of workers in your business and are hoping for a silver bullet to help you quickly hire quality employees. Here are 10 approaches that may help increase the effectiveness of your current recruiting efforts.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Five Ways Leaders Can Effectively Deal With Low-Performing Team Members

If a team is only as strong as its weakest member, how strong is your team’s performance? In the fast-paced digital era, dominated by uncertainty and a need for speed, a company with teams who can’t work quickly, creatively and efficiently together risks becoming obsolete. It’s a simple fact: If you can’t deliver enough value, customers will go elsewhere. Enough competitors and startups exist in every industry that even those on top don’t stay there for long without consistently focusing on keeping top performance (just ask Nokia, Blockbuster or Kodak).
Lifestyleceoworld.biz

How To Strike That Work And Life Balance As A CEO?

I budget my personal life like I budget a film in production or professional expenses. A useful method is to break spendings into categories: housing, food, health, transportation, gas, insurance, professional material, subscriptions, entertainment, pensions… and contingency. One of the first elements to cut whenever possible are subscriptions, it is...
Career Development & AdviceThe Guardian

The Guardian view on work-life balance: a step in the right direction

“A man perfects himself by working,” wrote Thomas Carlyle in 1843, and though we might rightly have jettisoned other views he held (history as a parade of great men, for instance), we have not only taken this to heart, but expanded work’s dominion. “Work,” wrote Joanna Biggs in All Day Long: A Portrait of Britain at Work, is too often “how we give our lives meaning when religion, party politics and community fall away”.
IndustryBBC

The builders with the secret to work-life balance

Elisabeta Danilo has had a fresh burst of motivation this year after her boss gave her a bit more flexibility around her working hours. She gets her "life-stuff" done more easily and has more time with her 17-year-old daughter. That itself is not unusual; the pandemic has prompted a lot...
Career Development & AdviceSFGate

What we learned while working from home, and how it can boost employees' well-being

Before the coronavirus pandemic, psychiatrist Jessi Gold could count on one hand the number of times she had conducted an appointment over the phone or computer. "When we switched to being home in March, it was like, 'Okay, it's a short-term thing. I can do this short term,' " said Gold, 33, who sees health-care workers and college students at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. But as weeks stretched into months, Gold, a self-described extrovert, began to feel the strain.
Career Development & AdviceWTAX

Work-life balance can be bad for job performance is if it’s too good

Having a good work-life balance makes for happy and healthy employees, but a new study finds it can be bad for job performance if the balance is too good, meaning if workers have too much leisure time and are too relaxed. Researchers at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management examined more than 6,000 Goldman Sachs financial analysts’ reviews from the job website Glassdoor of their work-life balance, and compared it with data looking at the analysts’ career advancement, job mobility, and promotion records. They found the analysts did their best work when their work-life balance was rated around 3.5 on a five-point scale, the equivalent of having an “okay” work-life balance. Rotman School Professor Ole-Kristian Hope explained, “If you have too much work-life balance, that means you’re not focusing enough on work. A little bit of stress is probably a good thing, but if it’s too much then the pressure becomes daunting and you can’t do anything.” (Studyfinds)
Jobsstudyfinds.org

Work-life balance overrated? Too much of a good thing can be bad for your career

TORONTO, Ontario — A good work-life balance can keep employees in any job from succumbing to the stress of their daily schedules. However, a new study argues that too much of a good thing — even relaxing after work — can actually be a bad thing. Researchers in Toronto find there’s a limit to the positive impact of balancing your work with plenty of leisure time. Simply put, if you’re too relaxed, you’re probably not doing your job very well.
Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

4 Tips To Achieve Work-Life Balance for Better Overall Health

Most people tend to put most of their time and effort into their business. Doing this is not a bad idea, but when it comes to your health, this behavior might cause serious illnesses. Even though you want to focus on mainly achieving your success, it would be best to...
Posted by
Forbes

Balance Your Stress: How Leaders Can Stress Less For Greater Success

The business world is burning out. According to Gallup’s 2021 State of the Global Workplace Report, 43% of respondents say they feel stressed at work on a daily basis. That’s up from 38% in 2019. While some stress is inevitable, burnout is not. And as leaders, it’s our responsibility to...