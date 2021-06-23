Cancel
Shasta County, CA

Storm Tracker Forecast: Warm with mountain thunderstorms possible today

By Cort Klopping
actionnewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm temperatures and the potential for mountain thunderstorms are on the way in your Wednesday forecast. Low pressure off the coast of California will continue to keep our high temperatures in check, and provide enough moisture and instability to kick off some thunderstorm activity this afternoon and tonight. High pressure off the our east and off the coast of the Pacific Northwest are also influencing our forecast today. Conditions will be very similar to what we had on Tuesday. We have clear conditions over most of our region this morning, but some thin clouds will track through our higher elevations this afternoon and evening. The threat of thunderstorms will be highest in areas closest to the Oregon and Nevada borders this afternoon, but we cannot rule out some active weather in Shasta County and the Northern Mountains this evening. The threat of thunderstorms has prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in western Siskiyou County from 2pm through 11pm tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's in the valley, 50's to 60's in the foothills, and in the 40's to 50's in our mountain zones this morning. We'll have wind out of the south to around 10mph today, and humidity is projected to dip into the 15 to 30 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will end up in the mid 90's in the valley, and upper 70's to around 90 degrees in our foothill and mountain areas this afternoon. The good news is our wind will not be very strong and our humidity will stay a little higher today. The bad news is that the threat of thunderstorms and dry lightning are persisting in our region. Fire danger will range from moderate in the valley to high in our mountain areas where thunderstorms are possible.

www.actionnewsnow.com
