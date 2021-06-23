‘For the Love of Old Houses’ FB Group Features Shreveport Again

It's insane how many pages I follow on Facebook that focus on houses. No, I am not in the business of flipping houses or anything, I just enjoy scrolling aimlessly through Facebook stumbling upon cool unique houses. Maybe it's because my partner is a Realtor and spends countless hours looking at houses or maybe it's because I am very nosey and love seeing what the inside of people's homes look like. Point is, I have started following the coolest Facebook pages seeing homes all over America.