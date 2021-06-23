Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

Special Olympics torch to pass through Montgomery County; traffic impacts possible

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 10 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers planning to travel on state Route 48 through southern Montgomery County late Wednesday morning may experience slow traffic due to the Special Olympics torch run.

The torch run starts at the Centerville Police Department around 11 a.m. and will travel north on state Route 48 and end at the Dayton Police Department.

The run will go through Centerville, Kettering, Oakwood and Dayton.

Law enforcement officers from Montgomery County Police, Centerville Police, West Carrollton Police, and Dayton SWAT will all participate in the 11 mile run.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has been a tradition since 1981 and concludes when the torch enters Ohio State University.

This year as the state begins to exit the pandemic, the Special Olympics in Ohio are a little different with about 5,000 athletes competing in 60 events across the entire state.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

