July 2021 Sky-Watch

For July 2021, the last quarter moon occurs on July 1. The new moon is on July 8, but no eclipse of the sun this month. Our next local partial solar eclipse is the new moon in October 2023. Venus is overtaking Mars in the western twilight, and the waxing crescent moon joins the show on July 11, with the thin crescent to the lower right of Venus, and faint Mars only a moon diameter to the left of Venus. The fatter crescent is above Venus on July 12, with Regulus in Leo just to the left of the Moon. Fine phase to capture earthshine on the moon’s dark upper side. The first quarter moon is July 17. The Full Moon, the Thunder or Hay Moon, is July 23. That same night, the moon is just to the right of Saturn two hours after sunset, and just below much brighter Jupiter on July 25. The moon is again last quarter on July 31; note this interval from one phase to its next recurrence is the moon’s synodic period, of 29.5 days.