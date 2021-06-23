The Necessary Evil Of Performance Reviews: Five Strategies For A Better Process

Applying exciting data science tools to boring literature review. When you embark on any research questions, one of the first things you will do is literature review. Unless you already are an expert in your field and know exactly where to look, you will likely be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of papers on Google Scholar or PubMed you need to shift through. Therefore, the most logical thing you would then do is just pick the most recent review paper and hope for the best. Alternatively, what if you could quickly scan across 5000 abstracts, extract each paper’s key words, rank, and organise them into themes?