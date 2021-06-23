The Necessary Evil Of Performance Reviews: Five Strategies For A Better Process
Senior Human Resources Manager at Circadence. “Why do we have to do this? It’s a waste of time” is something I hear when it comes to performance reviews. Those of us who work in human resources understand; it is necessary paperwork, something that takes time for the managers to complete and takes time for your employees to fill out. Many managers don’t like assigning a rating to employees, and the ones who do may have biases. So why fill out performance reviews and what should you write?www.forbes.com