It's Time To Search For New Talent, But Not Without Due Diligence

Dave Gerry, Chief Revenue Officer & Head of Global Operations, WhiteHat Security. The onset of the pandemic caused a high unemployment rate, resulting in layoffs that impacted various roles across industries. With vaccination rollouts underway and many businesses reopening as they look towards returning to "normal," the number of job listings emerging from the pandemic is rising at a steady cadence as reflected in the 742,000 new private-sector jobs added in April. While many eligible and qualified individuals remain available on the market, the pool of potential new hires has become much more selective when it comes to accepting the next role offered to them, making it even more difficult for companies to fill open positions.