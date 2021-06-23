Waushara County Health News

Helen Keller Deaf-Blindness Awareness Week is observed from June 27 to July 3. On June 27, it is the 141st anniversary of Helen Keller’s birth. In 1984 Ronald Reagan wrote a proclamation declaring that starting with June 27 and continuing on for a week, every year was “Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week”. This was declared because of inspiration that was given to many deaf-blind people by Helen Keller. It was also declared to continue to acknowledge the large impact that Helen Keller had on many peoples’ beliefs about the capabilities of deaf-blind people.