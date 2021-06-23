Lego unveils first prototype of sustainable building blocks
Lego Group unveiled a prototype building block from sustainable materials as part of the toymaker’s plans to wean itself off oil-based plastic. Lego said it used recycled plastic from discarded bottles, after testing more than 250 variations of sustainable plastic material over three years. On average, a one-liter plastic PET bottle provides enough raw material for 10 standard-sized bricks, the Danish company in a statement on Wednesday.www.detroitnews.com