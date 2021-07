THE BUTCHER COMETH – JOHN SILVER: THE MEAT MAN! IN JULY ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!. What John Silver lacks in stature he more than makes up for with his toughness in the ring. Other wrestlers know they’ve been through the meatgrinder when they face his Silver Stone move. You know John Silver as the wrestling star he is today. But before he was a star, he was a Heavyweight and Tag Team champion in CZW. And now you can see the early fights that catapulted this warrior into stardom!