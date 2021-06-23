Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Viktor Hovland eager to learn from Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia in Munich

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViktor Hovland has fully recovered from the eye injury which forced him out of the US Open and will be all ears when he partners Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer in the BMW International Open. Hovland withdrew midway through his second round last week after getting sand in his eye...

www.independent.co.uk
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Norwegian#European Tour#Ryder Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
Country
Norway
News Break
Golf
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Video: Sergio Garcia Just Hit The Unluckiest Shot Of The U.S. Open

We’ve seen plenty of great shots thus far at this year’s U.S. Open. Unfortunately for Sergio Garcia, his third shot on the 13th hole this afternoon wasn’t one of them. Garcia was hoping to lay the ball up around four or five feet away from the hole for a favorable birdie opportunity. His shot looked fantastic on the way up, but then it collided with the pin and rolled all the way back to his original position.
GolfThe Independent

Padraig Harrington appoints Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as Ryder Cup vice-captains

European captain Padraig Harrington has appointed Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice-captains for September’s Ryder Cup. Kaymer and McDowell join Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson in Harrington’s backroom staff for the contest against the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. McDowell was also a vice-captain under Thomas Bjorn...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia suffers UNLUCKIEST BREAK in third round of US Open

Golfers all around the world dread bad luck when they go out on to the course, but Sergio Garcia experienced something that was beyond just bad luck on Saturday in San Diego. Garcia was in the fairway on the par-5 13th hole at Torrey Pines, way off the pace on 5-over-par for the tournament and attempting to claw some ground back on the leaders.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Martin Kaymer: "My goal is more long-term"

Martin Kaymer insisted he was not putting too much pressure on himself on home soil after carding an opening 70 at the 2021 BMW International Open. The home favourite is a two time Major Champion and former World Number One but his last win was his second Major at the 2014 U.S.
GolfThe Independent

European vice-captain Martin Kaymer will use role to test water for leadership

Martin Kaymer will use his spell as a vice-captain at this year’s Ryder Cup to help decide if he wants to captain the European side in the future. Kaymer and Graeme McDowell were appointed vice-captains on Wednesday, joining Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson in captain Padraig Harrington’s backroom staff for the contest against the United States at Whistling Straits from September 24-26.
GolfBirmingham Star

Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Tyrrell Hatton out of Olympics

Spain's Sergio Garcia, South African Louis Oosthuizen and England's Tyrrell Hatton announced their intentions against representing their respective countries in the upcoming Olympic Games. The Olympic golf event will be held July 29-Aug. 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan."I have made one of the most difficult decisions...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Martin Kaymer: "Come back, positive feelings"

Martin Kaymer said he is feeling very positive ahead of this week’s BMW International Open after seeing encouraging signs in his game following a tie for 26th during last week U.S. Open. Martin Kaymer, statements. “The emotions and feelings I have coming back are very positive. Before the U.S. Open...
Memphis, TNlocalmemphis.com

Casey, Garcia, Hatton, & Matsuyama to play at 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tournament officials announced today that 2021 Masters Tournament champion Hideki Matsuyama, World No. 11 Tyrrell Hatton, World No. 21 Paul Casey, and World No. 49 Sergio Garcia have committed to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when the event returns to TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. Matsuyama earned his qualification to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his historic victory at the 2021 Masters Tournament in April, which marked his first career major championship and sixth career PGA TOUR victory. With the win, Matsuyama became the first male major championship winner from Japan and snapped his winless drought of 1,344 days between wins (2017 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational). So far this season, the Japan native has garnered eight top-20 finishes, including a T2 finish at the Vivint Houston Open. The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Matsuyama’s third consecutive appearance at TPC Southwind where he finished T20 in 2020.
GolfOklahoma State Athletics

Viktor Hovland Continues To Make History With European Win

Munich, Germany — Viktor Hovland continued to make history on Sunday, becoming the first Norwegian to win a European Tour event, with his two-shot victory at the BMW International Open at Golfclub München Eichenried. Hovland closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 19-under 269 and two shots clear of...
Golfchatsports.com

Sergio Garcia out; Olympic men’s golf field announced

The Tokyo Olympic men’s golf field was announced Tuesday, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday. The U.S. qualifying race was still in play going into the U.S. Open, but the results didn’t change the four qualifiers — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell Join European Ryder Cup Staff

The European Ryder Cup coaching bench got a little deeper on Wednesday morning when captain Padraig Harrington added Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice captains to his staff for the matches at Whistling Straits in September. Kaymer and McDowell combined to make eight Ryder Cup appearances as players and...
GolfGolf Channel

Watch: Flagstick strikes again at U.S. Open as Sergio Garcia gets rejected

The flagsticks are becoming a legitimate defense at Torrey Pines. After first-round denials to Martin Laird and Phil Mickelson, the ricochet action continued with Sergio Garcia on Saturday at the U.S. Open. Garcia was facing about 50 yards into the green for his fourth shot at the par-5 13th hole – he had chunked his third from 105 yards – when his pitch clanged off the stick and sent the ball trundling back toward Garcia.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Viktor Hovland Secures 54-Hole Lead at BMW International Open

Viktor Hovland carded a bogey-free round of 64 to secure a three-shot lead heading into Sunday’s finale of the 2021 BMW International Open. The 23-year old star, who is looking to become the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour, finished his third day at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried with eight birdies, highlighted by four on his final six holes to reach 17 under par.
LifestyleGolfWRX

WOTW: Viktor Hovland’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Panda”

Viktor Hovland put together a hard-earned victory at the BMW International Open this weekend. The young Norwegian added another victory to his resume with a two-stroke win over major champion Martin Kaymer. Viktor celebrated his win by holding up a chrome trophy and wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Panda” on his wrist.
GolfBirmingham Star

Viktor Hovland becomes first Norwegian to win European Tour title

Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win a European Tour title on Sunday after finishing two shots ahead of local favourite Martin Kaymer at the BMW International Open. "It's a huge honour and finally Norway has a win on the European Tour," said the 23-year-old Hovland. "I grew up...