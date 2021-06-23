Cancel
Report: Nets Brass Was Upset with Kyrie Irving; GM Would Listen to Trade Offers

By Adam Wells, adamwells1985
Bleacher Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is suddenly unclear after he reportedly upset the front office in January when he was away from the club for a personal matter. Appearing on the Celtics Lab podcast (h/t Nick Schwartz of Nets Wire), NBA reporter Matt Sullivan said Nets ownership "was quite upset with Kyrie's 'pause,' especially that maskless party that turned his psuedo-paternity leave into more like a COVID suspension."

NBABleacher Report

Report: Celtics Saw Lack of Reaction to Kyrie Irving Stomping Logo as a 'Red Flag'

Some within the Boston Celtics organization were reportedly alarmed by the lack of reaction to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving stomping on the team's logo this season. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, a source said the Celtics players' flippant response to Irving's logo stomp came across as a "red flag they did not exhibit the same sense of pride in the organization that has been the Celtics' calling card in years past."
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Report: Kyrie Irving Out Game 7 vs. Bucks

While the conference final is set in stone for the West, both semifinal matchups in the East are still underway. After picking up a big win on their home floor, the Bucks sent their series back to Brooklyn for one final meeting. This series built up a ton of hype leading into it and has given us a Game 7.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Nets GM Sean Marks: Playoff elimination hurts

The Nets‘ first season with their Big Three is over, and they now enter a period of reflection and planning. GM Sean Marks held his end of season press conference on Monday, which was covered by BrooklynNets.com’s Chris Dowd, in which Marks addressed the team’s Game 7 overtime loss to the Bucks and looked toward the future.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Would Nets have won Game 7 vs. Bucks with Kyrie Irving?

The Brooklyn Nets’ season ended in disappointing fashion on Saturday night with a 115-111 Game 7 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant did all he could with 48 points, but James Harden could never find an offensive rhythm after returning from his hamstring injury and Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury kept him out yet again. These injuries turned this whole Big Three experiment into a what-if situation.
NBAYardbarker

Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo seen as ‘red flag’ inside organization

Kyrie Irving stomped on the Celtics half-court logo on May 31st, 2021. At the time, various former Boston Celtics players were upset about the apparent lack of respect towards the organization. Kevin Garnett lashed out in an Instagram post towards the Brooklyn Nets point guard. Glen Davis made a highly inappropriate comment about Irving’s injury being karma for stomping on the logo. Shortly after the incident, a fan threw a bottle at Irving. The backlash against Irving for the stomp was swift, if not over the top.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kyrie Irving out for Game 7; Kawhi Leonard not traveling to Phoenix for WCF, per report

As the NBA approaches the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the health of the teams remaining in the field has thus far been the biggest story of the postseason. The flurry of injuries in these playoffs continues a trend that began in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jayson Tatum, Celtics players blasted for ‘alarming’ non-reaction to Kyrie Irving logo stomp

One of the biggest controversies to come out of the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets was the incident involving Kyrie Irving disrespectfully stomping on the Celtics logo in the TD Garden. This caused quite an uproar among the Celtics faithful, but evidently, the Boston players themselves lacked the same strong reaction towards Irving’s antics.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Unlikely to play for Team USA

Irving (ankle) is unlikely to play for Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Irving rolled his right ankle during Game 4 of the Nets' second-round series against Milwaukee, and while the team never provided a firm timetable, it looks like the ankle may require several more weeks to heal. Given the quick turnaround before the Olympics begin in late July, Irving is leaning toward sitting out in preparation for the 2021-22 NBA season, which will revert back to the traditional mid-to-late-October start date. Irving already has a decorated international career, having been named the tournament MVP at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup. In 2016, he helped lead Team USA to the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Rio. In the process, Irving became the fourth player ever to capture an NBA title and an Olympic gold medal in the same year, joining LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.
NBABleacher Report

Chris Bosh: Heat's Big 3 with LeBron, Wade Would Lose to Durant, Harden, Kyrie

Chris Bosh took part in assembling one of the most dominant team-ups in NBA history when he joined LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat. The retired center just happens to think there's no way that Miami team—which won titles in 2012 and 2013—could stand a chance against the current superteam of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBARealGM

James Harden Commits For Olympics, Kyrie Irving Likely To Pass Due To Ankle Injury

James Harden has committed to play for the United States in the Tokyo Olympics. Harden played in the 2012 Olympics and 2014 FIBA World Cup. Kyrie Irving, however, is unlikely to play as he recovers from his ankle injury suffered in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Irving last played for the United States in the 2016 Olympics.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Extending Durant, Harden, Irving part of Nets’ offseason

After what was supposed to be a title contender was undone by injuries, a Nets season that ended with a bunch of ‘What ifs’ now turns the page to ‘What’s next?’. “I don’t really even know,” Kevin Durant said after Saturday’s Game 7 ouster. “I wasn’t even planning on losing — so I don’t know how I’m going to feel. I’m always thinking about our team and how we can get better and what we can do individually. I want to take a few days off. I don’t know man, s- -t — I don’t know.”
NBAFear The Sword

Kyrie Irving saved the Cleveland Cavaliers in more ways than one

As part of Secret Base’s look at the Cavs’ 2016 title win, we’ll be writing about the chapters in different ways. First up: Some words on Kyrie Irving. If I were to ask fans about Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers, you’d probably hear quite a few groans and jeers thrown his way. There is some validity to why that’s the case - things between Irving and the organization didn’t end on the best of terms when he was traded to the Boston Celtics.