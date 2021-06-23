Report: Nets Brass Was Upset with Kyrie Irving; GM Would Listen to Trade Offers
Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is suddenly unclear after he reportedly upset the front office in January when he was away from the club for a personal matter. Appearing on the Celtics Lab podcast (h/t Nick Schwartz of Nets Wire), NBA reporter Matt Sullivan said Nets ownership "was quite upset with Kyrie's 'pause,' especially that maskless party that turned his psuedo-paternity leave into more like a COVID suspension."bleacherreport.com