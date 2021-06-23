Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trick Daddy Defends Saying Beyonce ‘Can’t Sing’ after Backlash: ‘That’s My Opinion’

By Jason Brow
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 10 days ago

After Trick Daddy came under fire for saying Beyoncé ‘barely can sing,’ the MC and radio host said the BeyHive doesn’t need to concern themselves with his ‘unpopular opinion.’

Trick Daddy jumped on the mic at 99Jamz Miami on Tuesday (June 22) to clarify the statements he made regarding Beyoncé and Jay-Z in a viral Clubhouse audio clip. “What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé could sing,” said Trick, 46, per Complex, “and that Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time that Jay-Z began considering himself as the king of hip-hop, the G.O.A.T. of rap, which is my opinion. And opinions like buttholes: Without them, you’ll be full of doo-doo. That’s my unpopular opinion.”

“Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worrying about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are. That’s my opinion,” said Trick. Later in the day, he went on Instagram Live to clarify his statements even more. “Beyoncé? The number one performer I’ve ever seen, besides Michael Jackson and Chris Brown. Can she sing? Yeah? She can’t sang. She ain’t in my top. Beyoncé ain’t Stephanie Mills. She ain’t Patti LaBelle. She ain’t Whitney Houston, [or] Mariah Carey.” Trick said that this was merely his opinion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkbUb_0acwwz6e00
Beyonce at the UK premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in 2019 (Shutterstock)

In the viral Clubhouse clip, Trick criticized Bey “because she sees money” and “ain’t trying to give back to music or nothing… Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her mother-ckin’ self. Beyoncé can’t sing…Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career. I’m [going to] give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?” The comments drew the ire of Beyoncé’s fervent fans, and the BeyHive not only got Trick Daddy’s name to trend on Twitter, but they also flooded his social media posts’ comments sections with bee emojis.

Shortly after Trick made his initial comments, his 99Jamz morning show cohost (and longtime collaborator) Trina seemingly distanced herself from the Bey-shade. Trina, 46, posted a montage of Beyoncé’s most dazzling performances, per Revolt, and she captioned it, “ALL day, Everyday… The Queen.” This caused fans to laugh. “Lmaooooo Trina said I don’t want no smoke” and, “Trina cleared herself from the bs expeditiously.”

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Trick Daddy
Person
Beyonce
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Stephanie Mills
Person
Mariah Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyhive#Backlash#Clubhouse#Instagram A#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Lil Kim Claps Back After 50 Cent Compares Her To An Owl: ‘I’m Still A Bad B’

Lil Kim claims 50 Cent is still ‘salty’ that she turned down an invitation to go to dinner with him, and says that’s why he felt the need to slam her BET Awards look. 50 Cent is not shy about mocking other celebrities on social media, and his latest victim was Lil Kim. After the BET Awards on June 27, 50 took to Instagram to share a meme that compared Kim to an owl in one of her looks from the night. Kim caught wind of the joke, and re-posted the meme on her own page. She admitted that it was “accurate” and “hilarious,” and said that it didn’t bother her “one bit.” However, she still had something to say to 50 for weighing in.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gavin Rossdale Is Seen Walking Dog Alone On Day Ex Gwen Stefani Could Marry Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s ex Gavin Rossdale has been spotted walking his pup while rocking army green overalls, amid Gwen’s wedding speculation. Gavin Rossdale, 55, appeared to be in high spirits when he was seen walking his dog on July 2. The Bush frontman was photographed going for a stroll with his sweet pup Chewy as he kicked off his holiday weekend. The singer opted for a black tee and army green overalls, along with green sneakers, as he wore his shoulder-length hair down in loose curls.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton ‘Can’t Believe’ Gwen Stefani Has ‘Chosen Him’ As Reported Oklahoma Wedding Nears

Blake Shelton has always been in ‘disbelief’ over his relationship with the amazing Gwen Stefani, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of their nuptials. Blake Shelton, 44, just can’t believe Gwen Stefani, 51, is going to be his bride. “Blake has always been in disbelief that Gwen is with him,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always joked but also meant it that she is way out of his league and he can’t believe she’s chosen to be with him. They have a really health and happy relationship and truly love one another,” the insider added of the oh-so-in-love couple.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks A Swimsuit & Cuddles With Freddie Prinze Jr. In Maui: Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. looked ‘peaceful’ as they soaked up the sun and enjoyed a family vacation with their two kids in Maui. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. “found paradise” in Maui. The Buffy star, 44, proved that she hasn’t aged a day as she took to Instagram on July 2 and shared family photos of their Hawaiian getaway. Sarah slipped into a black swimsuit while canoeing alongside her hunky husband, 45, and their two kids — Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8.
MusicPosted by
Distractify

Trick Daddy Is Being Slammed on Social Media After Dissing Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Be careful how you speak about hip-hop royalty. There’s no denying that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the crème de la crème of the music industry. Not only has the power couple made major contributions to music, but they have also used their respective platforms to contribute philanthropically, charitably, and within the realm of social injustice. In other words, this power couple is in a league of their own.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Tina Knowles Explains Why JAY-Z Rubs Beyoncé’s Leg In Photos

JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s marriage is one of the most talked about topics in not only Hip Hop but also pop culture. Anytime they’re photographed doing something in public, fans pay attention to every little detail. One of those details is JAY-Z always rubbing his wife’s leg during public outings. There...
RelationshipsElle

Beyoncé And Jay-Z: All The 'Crazy In Love' Photos Of The Couple

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the longest-standing, most frequently-collaborating, big money-making, pop culture-influencing and fascinating celebrity couples around (although Jay-Z has before explained how he really doesn't think of themselves as a celebrity couple: 'We're a couple who just happen to be celebrities'). First linked in the early noughties...
Musicrnbcincy.com

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Can Sing?!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beyonce’ is the topic of discussion today after Trick Daddy’s recent Clubhouse conversation went viral. He said that Beyonce’ can’t sing the show discusses if the Houston performer can sing or not. In other news, Chris Brown has another domestic...
Musicat40.com

Trick Daddy Doubles Down On Beyoncé: 'I Don't Think She Can Sang'

Trick Daddy isn’t backing down on his claims about Beyoncé. During a recent call on Clubhouse, the Miami rapper, 46, shared an unpopular opinion about the icon, while discussing female artists. "Beyoncé ain't trying to give back to music, and Beyoncé don't write music. Beyoncé can't sing," he said, adding that JAY-Z "ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive" title.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Eve and Trina’s VERZUZ Battle: Here’s What Happened

Eve and Trina were the latest MCs to duel on VERZUZ. They went head-to-head earlier this evening, playing hits from their respective catalogs for over 20 rounds. Trina defended her home turf from Miami, while Eve appeared live from London. Find the full TIDAL playlist below. DJ Nasty opened the...
Celebritiesmenastar.com

Beyonce's mom amended Beyonce's 2011 VMAs outfit 2 hours before stage time

Tina Knowles-Lawson has recalled having to amend Beyonce's 2011 MTV VMAs outfit two hours before she was due on stage. The 'Irreplaceable hitmaker's mom had to think fast after the wide-legged pants her daughter chose for her performance of 'Love On Top' didn't fit as the singer was pregnant with her first child, nine-year-old Blue Ivy, at the time.
MusicETOnline.com

Twitter Reacts After Lil Kim Says She'd Love to Do a Verzuz Battle With Nicki Minaj

Lil Kim is down to be next up on the Verzuz stage and she already knows who she wants to go up against -- Nicki Minaj!. The rapper revealed her choice of a battle partner before the 2021 BET Awards during BET's Twitter Pre-Show. Her quick answer and zero hesitation sent a wave of excitement throughout the internet, especially considering the two rappers have been connected through a long-standing feud for years.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Angry Beyoncé Fans Review-Bomb Trick Daddy's Restaurant

Miami-born Maurice Samuel Young — known to the public and '90s-era fans as the American rapper Trick Daddy — is in the doghouse. Or maybe that should be the Beyhouse. Young, 46, became a trending Twitter topic this week after audio from a conversation on the invitation-only social networking app Clubhouse was made public. On Clubhouse, users can listen in to conversations, interviews, and discussions between users discussing various topics — like tuning in to a live podcast.