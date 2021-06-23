Trick Daddy Defends Saying Beyonce ‘Can’t Sing’ after Backlash: ‘That’s My Opinion’

After Trick Daddy came under fire for saying Beyoncé ‘barely can sing,’ the MC and radio host said the BeyHive doesn’t need to concern themselves with his ‘unpopular opinion.’

Trick Daddy jumped on the mic at 99Jamz Miami on Tuesday (June 22) to clarify the statements he made regarding Beyoncé and Jay-Z in a viral Clubhouse audio clip. “What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé could sing,” said Trick, 46, per Complex, “and that Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time that Jay-Z began considering himself as the king of hip-hop, the G.O.A.T. of rap, which is my opinion. And opinions like buttholes: Without them, you’ll be full of doo-doo. That’s my unpopular opinion.”

“Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worrying about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are. That’s my opinion,” said Trick. Later in the day, he went on Instagram Live to clarify his statements even more. “Beyoncé? The number one performer I’ve ever seen, besides Michael Jackson and Chris Brown. Can she sing? Yeah? She can’t sang. She ain’t in my top. Beyoncé ain’t Stephanie Mills. She ain’t Patti LaBelle. She ain’t Whitney Houston, [or] Mariah Carey.” Trick said that this was merely his opinion.

Beyonce at the UK premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in 2019 (Shutterstock)

In the viral Clubhouse clip, Trick criticized Bey “because she sees money” and “ain’t trying to give back to music or nothing… Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her mother-ckin’ self. Beyoncé can’t sing…Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career. I’m [going to] give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?” The comments drew the ire of Beyoncé’s fervent fans, and the BeyHive not only got Trick Daddy’s name to trend on Twitter, but they also flooded his social media posts’ comments sections with bee emojis.

Shortly after Trick made his initial comments, his 99Jamz morning show cohost (and longtime collaborator) Trina seemingly distanced herself from the Bey-shade. Trina, 46, posted a montage of Beyoncé’s most dazzling performances, per Revolt, and she captioned it, “ALL day, Everyday… The Queen.” This caused fans to laugh. “Lmaooooo Trina said I don’t want no smoke” and, “Trina cleared herself from the bs expeditiously.”