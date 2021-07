An Edwards man died in a one-vehicle accident that occurred late Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by 61-year-old Kenny L. Foster of Edwards, was on Missouri 7, south of Route PP at 9:45 p.m., when he suffered a medical event, causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the roadway, impacting an embankment. The vehicle then returned to the roadway & ran off the right side, striking a ditch. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.