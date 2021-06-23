2022 Elections: South Carolina’s John Warren Unloads On Carolina Panthers’ Boondoggle

This past Tuesday, the South Carolina General Assembly met to consider governor Henry McMaster’s budget vetoes, and as is almost always the case with gubernatorial budget vetoes in this state, they were overridden (except in a handful of cases where appropriations had become moot). However, since time whereof the memory of man runneth not to the contrary, there is now reason for taxpayers to hope that transparency and accountability will be incorporated into the state budgeting process – and that the governor will be empowered as an effective check on wasteful spending.