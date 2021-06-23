2022 Elections: South Carolina’s John Warren Unloads On Carolina Panthers’ Boondoggle
Former (and future?) South Carolina gubernatorial candidate John Warren continued his reemergence on the Palmetto State's political scene this month, slamming an egregious piece of corporate welfare awarded two years ago to a liberal billionaire. This bailout was championed by his rival, incumbent "Republican" governor Henry McMaster, and other leading GOP politicians as part of their ongoing "crony capitalist" approach to economic development.