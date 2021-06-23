Maggie Reenstra on Community & Economic Development Initiatives at Coweta-Fayette EMC

Sincerely: Stories of Adams County, a partnership with Adams County and Mapleton School District, to document historic moment from a local perspective. To cultivate empathy and hope after a time of upheaval, Anythink has partnered with Adams County and the Mapleton School District to launch Sincerely: Stories of Adams County. This initiative aims to gather and share the personal stories experienced by Adams County residents during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Together, these stories will help paint a portrait of life during this historic time in a community as diverse and varied as Adams County. By presenting personal stories and encouraging the public to reflect on the experiences of others, Sincerely: Stories of Adams County hopes to encourage a deep sense of community connection.