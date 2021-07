L2 Games continue to add more content and make sizable changes to their rogue-like action game, She Will Punish Them. A disclaimer: the game does feature adult themes such as nudity, and skimpy clothing options. However, it is quite possible to simply ignore all of that and just enjoy the action gameplay elements on offer. Take a look at our She Will Punish Them gameplay preview and decide for yourself whether you think it’s worth a look as it sits in Steam Early Access.